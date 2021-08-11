Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has replaced the army chief of staff General Wali Ahmadzai amid a Taliban blitz across the country, according to reports.

General Hibatullah Alizai has been appointed to lead the army in Ahmadzai's place, local media reported on Wednesday.

The change that has not yet been announced publicly. But the news has been doing the rounds on Twitter as well.

The change in the guard comes as the Taliban seized three more provincial capitals and a local army headquarters completing their advance in the northeast and pressing their offensive elsewhere, officials said on Wednesday.

The insurgents now control some two-thirds of the nation as the US and NATO finalise their withdrawal after a decades-long war there.

