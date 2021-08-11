The wildfires that have left behind a trail of destruction in more than a dozen countries across the world, continue to ravage parts of Europe especially Italy and Greece.

A blistering heat wave is sweeping across Italy this week, fuelling fires in the south of the country, notably Sicily and Calabria, where a UNESCO-designated natural park Aspromonte is threatened.

Temperatures hit 47 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit) in Sicily on Tuesday, near Syracuse, with meteorologists warning that Italy's all-time record of 48.5 degrees, in Sicily in 1999, could be beaten when records are taken on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the south of Italy, the anticyclone dubbed Lucifer was forecast to send the mercury rising to 39-42 degrees before sweeping northwards toward Rome.

The island of Sicily and the region of Calabria have already been battling fires throughout the summer — many caused by arson but fuelled by the heat — with firefighters recording 300 interventions in the past 12 hours.

The Madonie mountain range, near the Sicilian capital Palermo, has for several days been besieged by flames that have destroyed crops, animals, homes and industrial buildings.

Sicily's governor, Nello Musumeci, called for a state of emergency to be declared for the mountains.

Greece counts cost

In Greece, firefighters have been deployed to fight a massive blaze in the Peloponnese region of Gortynia.

Athens has started to count the cost from wildfires that have scorched their way through thousands of hectares, leaving three dead, hundreds homeless, causing incalculable damage and capsizing the critical tourism season.