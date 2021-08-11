A landslide has struck several vehicles traveling on a highway in the hills of northern India, killing at least eight people and trapping dozens of others, officials said.

Thirteen people have been rescued so far from a bus, a truck and two cars that were hit by mud and rocks in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh state's Kinnaur district, police said on Wednesday.

Those rescued have been taken to hospitals but are not seriously injured, district administrator Abid Hussain Sadiq said.

More than 100 rescuers, including police and paramilitary personnel, were deployed to clear the rubble using four earth removers, police said in a statement.

Ten ambulances waited to carry the injured to hospitals.

The rescue work was picking up with weather improving in the area.