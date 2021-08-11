Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad won a landslide election victory in May by claiming 95 percent of Syrian votes to clinch his 4th presidential term. The elections were seen as rigged by most democratic governments and credible election monitors across the world.

But inside Syria, anger and desperation are brewing against the Assad regime, a new study conducted by Syrian Association for Citizens’ Dignity (SACD) shows.

The SACD is a civil rights group established by Syrian refugees who live in various countries such as Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan. At least 75 percent of respondents to its latest survey are “dissatisfied with the regime’s behaviour.”

The study was conducted through interviews with more than 500 people living in regime-controlled territories across Syria. The Syrian regime controls approximately 60 percent of the country while the US-backed YPG, which is part of the PKK terror group, rules much of northeastern Syria. Idlib, a northwestern province, is still controlled by the Syrian opposition.

The Assad regime portrays itself as the safest option, a force that could bring political stability and public order in a country where terror groups like Al Qaeda, Daesh and the YPG have run amok. But the SARC study provides a profoundly different account.

“Some 50 per cent of people in the Assad-controlled areas don't feel safe, including those who never left; 67 per cent of returnees from outside Syria don’t feel safe, and those in the reconciliation areas fear the worst with 94 percent saying they don’t feel safe,” the SARC survey noted.

It’s significant that even half of the people, many of whom have often been considered Assad loyalists and continued to live under the Assad regime despite its atrocities, feel insecure under the rule of Damascus. “This shows that it is important not to equate those who remained living in Assad's areas of Syria, which people may do for any number of reasons, with loyalty or approval,” the report noted.

The SARC report revealed that returnees feel even more insecure than people who always stayed under the regime's rule. That aspect has long been a major factor to make many Syrian refugees reluctant to return to their home country.

But people, who have been allowed to live in former opposition areas through “reconciliation deals”, feel more insecure than anyone else. Reconciliation deals have been conducted between Assad regime representatives and local mediators to ensure former opposition fighters will disarm and surrender.

Normalisation game

While the Assad regime claims to have normalised areas controlled by Damascus, evidence collected by various independent bodies shows that it has been used as a political tactic to tighten the regime's control over people.

Despite the reconciliation deals, a lot of people, who were part of the process, were not only continuously targeted by the regime, but also subjected to arbitrary arrests and other inhumane treatment, according to many studies.

The SARC report also confirms it.

“Campaigns of arrest and enforced disappearance are still ongoing, including against those covered by 'reconciliation agreements' and those who have been included in regime-issued amnesty, which highlights a lack of any kind of security guarantee in Syria,” the report said.