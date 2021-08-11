Imagine a people that inhabit Kuwait who are indistinguishable from the local population. They often mingle with Kuwaitis from similar social backgrounds and speak the same Arabic dialect, albeit with a hint of tribal undertones. Most wear the same attire and accompanying headgear. Foreigners don’t view them as anything but natives.

Yet, they are not legally considered Kuwaitis. They are instead a stateless group of people known as the Bidoons – meaning “without” in Arabic, from bidoon jinsiyya or “without citizenship”.

Kuwait is home to an estimated 100,000 – 200,000 Bidoons, who were excluded from obtaining citizenship when the oil-rich Gulf state first undertook efforts to register its population following independence in 1961.

It is believed up to a third of Kuwait’s population did not register then, not uncommon for the region, says Amal de Chickera, co-director of the Institute on Statelessness and Inclusion.

“In the whole MENA region, you will find more statelessness per capita than any other part of the world,” he tells TRT World.

“In the Gulf, several communities are stateless as a result of what happened at the point of state formation and were not documented by the censuses because they were either unaware or unable to register at the time.”

With an estimated 500,000 people believed to be Bidoon across the Gulf, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, it’s a manifestation of a regional problem.

Fundamentally, Kuwait’s Bidoons claim entitlement to citizenship based on the absence of any other state affiliation, whereas the Kuwaiti government considers them illegal residents on its territory.

It declares that only 34,000 of the 100,000 plus stateless population in the country are eligible to apply for citizenship and the rest are natives of other countries or their descendants.

As Claire Beaugrand puts it, the Bidoons are “administratively foreigners but from an ethnic and cultural stock shared by nationals [Kuwaitis].”

History of dispossession

Bidoons fall into three broad categories: those whose ancestors failed to apply for nationality or lacked the necessary documents at Kuwaiti independence; those recruited from abroad (like Iraq, Syria, and Jordan) to work in the Kuwaiti army or police during the 1960s; and children of Kuwaiti mothers and stateless or foreign fathers.

From independence till the mid-1980s the Bidoons’ status was undecided, and they were provided with minimal civil rights that allowed them access to basic services.

By 1986, the state’s policy dramatically shifted. Authorities stripped Bidoons of basic civil rights through the Alien Residence Act, as their status was changed from “legal residents without nationality” to “illegal residents”.

The 1990 Iraqi invasion was another milestone in Bidoon history, as many of them made up the ranks of the Kuwaiti army and were subsequently portrayed as Iraqi collaborators upon Kuwait’s capitulation to Saddam Hussein’s forces.

Upon the culmination of the first Gulf War, a state crackdown resulted in the deportation of thousands of Bidoons, and their numbers were reduced from a pre-war population of around 250,000 to 100,000. Many who fled during the war were denied re-entry into Kuwait after it ended.

Throughout the 1990s, a state policy of rights stripping continued. Authorities ceased to issue identification documents to pressure Bidoons to reveal their “real” nationalities – or push them to seek any other nationality, even fake ones, which many ended up getting.

The Kuwaiti government’s stance has hardly changed since then. One the one hand, it asserts that Bidoons enjoy human rights on an equal basis with Kuwaiti nationals, but simultaneously believes they are foreign nationals who have destroyed their original documentation to remain in Kuwait and leach off its generous welfare state.

In reality, the government has chosen a deliberate “pressure policy” against the Bidoon, says a Kuwaiti PhD researcher and consultant in social justice and international studies, who wishes to remain anonymous.

She tells TRT World that Kuwaiti officials themselves have publicly stated such intentions.

“Mazen Al Jarrah, a former deputy minister in the nationality and passport affairs, said that they are inflicting psychological and social pressure on the Bidoon to force them to reveal their [proclaimed] true nationalities,” she says.

“Of course, there is no evidence or procedure to prove any of these claims are true, and the government has been refusing to refer the cases to court.”

Who is a ‘Kuwaiti’?

A couple of factors underline why the Bidoon have difficulty obtaining citizenship.

One is many are unable to prove residential ties as per the 1959 Nationality Law, according to which “original Kuwaitis” were those who could prove continuous residence in the emirate since 1920. However, this definition favoured the urban population in the city-port of Kuwait, rather than tribes present on the desert outskirts.

That same nationality law also prevents women from passing citizenship to their children, exacerbating the problem “to perpetuate statelessness from one generation to another,” says de Chickera.

There are traditionally two ways that states grant citizenship: by birth on the territory or by descent (which the Gulf states do). For de Chickera, the problem is a lack of legal protections against statelessness.

“In other countries, they also have a safeguard in the law which allows for children born in the country or to parents who are stateless, to acquire the nationality of that country. Kuwait and many of the Gulf states don’t have that kind of safeguard implemented in law,” he explains.

“It’s not a problem of territorialisation of citizenship, but a wider problem of discrimination and failure to protect the right to nationality.”

Since 2008, Kuwait and the UAE have tried to pursue a scheme of “economic nationality,” attempting to purchase citizenships for the Bidoon from the Comoros Islands and other undisclosed states to close the door to naturalisation.

Mohamed Albadry Alenezi describes it as a “corrupt” strategy that is essentially “human trafficking.”

“They wanted to sell us. Two countries tried to make an agreement without our consent,” he tells TRT World, and adds that similar deals were attempted with Sudan, Iraq, Turkey and even Belarus, all which eventually failed to pass parliament.