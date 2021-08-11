Wildfires tearing through forested areas of northern Algeria have killed at least 65 people, state TV reported, as some of the most destructive blazes in the country's history continued to rage.

The government has deployed the army to help fight the fires, which have burnt most fiercely in the mountainous Kabylie region, and 28 of the dead are soldiers, with another 12 critically injured with burns.

"The death toll from the forest fires has climbed to 65 dead — 28 soldiers and 37 civilians — most of them in Tizi Ouzou district" east of the capital, the TV said.

Another 12 soldiers were "in hospital in a critical condition", it added.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune declared three days of national mourning for the dead and froze state activities not related to the fires.

Dozens of separate fires have raged through forest areas across northern Algeria since Monday and on Tuesday Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud accused arsonists of igniting the flames, without providing any evidence.

The worst hit area has been Tizi Ouzou, the largest district of the Kabylie region, where houses have burned and residents fled to shelter in hotels, hostels and university accommodation in nearby towns.

The government has said it will compensate those affected.

READ MORE: Raging wildfires in Algeria claims lives