Germany and the Netherlands have abruptly reversed course and said they would not for the time being deport Afghan citizens who are seeking asylum, given the rapidly escalating conflict in their homeland. But at least four other European countries are planning to forcibly deport asylum seekers to their war-torn country.

Wednesday's decisions by Berlin and the Hague contradict a letter that they had signed along with the four other states to the European Commission last week insisting on their right to forcibly deport Afghan asylum seekers whose cases had been rejected.

Despite the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, the six European countries – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands – insisted in the letter that Afghan citizens who have sought asylum in Europe can be deported back to Kabul, despite the Afghan government suspending such "non-voluntary returns" for three months in July.

The European Union is not in a position to deal with a repeat of the migration crisis in 2015 and must try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday.

Mitararchi, who last week co-signed the letter, said ending such returns "would send the wrong message".

"It would lead more people trying to leave and come to the European Union," Mitarachi told Reuters.

Under Taliban siege

The Taliban have made sweeping gains across the country in recent weeks, capturing several provincial capitals in the last week.

Their advance has displaced thousands of people to the capital and other cities, often with little more than food handouts from the government and volunteer groups.

The UN has estimated that since the beginning of the year nearly 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced within the country – some 244,000 since May alone.

But in a letter dated August 5, the interior ministers of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands urged the EU’s executive branch to “intensify talks” with the Afghan government to ensure that the deportations of asylum seekers whose applications were rejected would continue.

“We would like to highlight the urgent need to perform returns, both voluntary and non-voluntary, to Afghanistan,” the ministers wrote to the European Commission. “Stopping returns sends the wrong signal and is likely to motivate even more Afghan citizens to leave their home for the EU.”

The commission confirmed on Tuesday that it had received the letter and would reply when ready.

Asked whether Afghanistan is a safe place to forcibly send people, spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said: “It is up to each (EU) member state to make an individual assessment of whether a return is possible.”

Since July 9 in four cities alone – Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, Herat and Kunduz – at least 183 civilians have been killed and 1,181 injured, including children, the UN said, adding that reports of violations that “could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity” have also emerged.

Netherlands and Germany backtracking