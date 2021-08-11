All eyes are on Afghanistan as the Taliban rapidly takes control of several Afghan provincial capitals.

The Taliban has taken dozens of districts and border crossings in the past few weeks as foreign troops withdraw.

Several experts have been expressing concern about a potential comeback for Al Qaeda due to the fallout from the conflict between the Taliban and the Afghan government, due to the power vacuum left by the withdrawing US troops.

While Daesh has dominated headlines in recent years, Al Qaeda has quietly pursued a strategy of restructuring and forging alliances with regional organisations. The US National Intelligence in 2019 warned that senior al Qaeda leaders were "strengthening the organization's global command structure, continuing to encourage attacks on Western and US targets."

A UN report that same year revealed that Al Qaeda appears to be even more revered, remains resilient and active in many regions and retains a desire to take on a more international appearance.

Most recently, Alex Younger, former head of British intelligence last month also warned that the Al Qaeda threat will grow saying that “it would be an "enormous mistake" to neglect Afghanistan as happened back in 1989 after the mujahideen defeated the Soviet Union.

In light of recent developments, many believe that Al Qaeda and Daesh terrorist groups will take advantage of the departure of foreign forces.

August 11 marks 33 years since the founding of Al Qaeda.

Terror and security expert, Dr Elisabeth Kendall from Oxford University's Pembroke College plays down some of the more sensationalist warnings about Al Qaeda’s resurgence.

“It has been degraded by drone strikes, infiltrated by spies, and fragmented by infighting. We should no longer think of Al Qaeda as a single integrated movement with central command and control,” she told TRT World.