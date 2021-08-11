Turkiye Scholarships, a scholarship program funded by the Turkish government, has earned the reputation of being one of the most outstanding scholarship programs globally after it received applications from 178 nations, the largest number of countries to compete for a scholarship in the world, according to the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

The head of YTB Abdullah Eren congratulated 233 students who were selected for the Welcome to Turkiye Scholarships Program from the highly competitive pool of 170,000 applications from the world over.

The students are currently studying in the capital city Ankara and central Kirikkale province.

"Under normal circumstances, we should have brought you to Turkey in September 2020 and made this programme at that time. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we could not bring you to Turkey. But what did we do? We brought you the opportunity to study Turkish online for about eight months,” he said.

Noting that there are international students from 55 countries in the programme, Eren said he is pleased that students from each continent bring their Turkish language knowledge to a certain level by following online courses.

He noted that students will also take an accelerated Turkish course for two months.