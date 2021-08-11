Ethiopian and Eritrean troops have raped hundreds of women and girls during the Tigray war, subjecting some to sexual slavery and mutilation, Amnesty International said in a report.

Drawing from interviews with 63 survivors, the report on Wednesday sheds new light on a scourge already being investigated by Ethiopian law enforcement officials, with at least three soldiers convicted and 25 others charged.

Some survivors said they had been gang-raped while held captive for weeks on end. Others described being raped in front of their family members.

And some reported having objects including nails and gravel inserted into their vaginas, "causing lasting and possibly irreparable damage", Amnesty said.

Weapon of war

"It's clear that rape and sexual violence have been used as a weapon of war to inflict lasting physical and psychological damage on women and girls in Tigray," said Amnesty's secretary general Agnes Callamard.

"Hundreds have been subjected to brutal treatment aimed at degrading and dehumanising them.

"The severity and scale of the sexual crimes committed are particularly shocking, amounting to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity."

'All of us were raped'

Northern Ethiopia has been wracked by violence since November after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, sent troops into Tigray to topple its regional ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

He said the move came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.

As the conflict has deepened, the humanitarian toll has spiked, with aid workers struggling to reach cut-off populations and 400,000 people facing famine-like conditions in Tigray, according to the UN.

Alleged perpetrators of rape include government soldiers, troops from neighbouring Eritrea –– which has backed up Abiy –– as well as security forces and militia fighters from Ethiopia's Amhara region, Amnesty said.