US President Joe Biden has urged Afghanistan's leaders to unite and "fight for their nation" against the Taliban insurgents, and said he did not regret deciding to withdraw US troops from the country.

"Afghan leaders have to come together," Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

"They've got to fight for themselves."

Biden said the United States would continue to support the government in Kabul, but added that "I do not regret my decision" to pull US troops out by August 31 after two decades of war.

US evaluating threat environment

Earlier on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said US is evaluating the threat environment around its embassy in Kabul on a daily basis, when asked about a potential further drawdown from the mission amid a Taliban takeover of eight regional capitals in Afghanistan.

"Obviously it is a challenging security environment. ... We are evaluating the threat environment on a daily basis," Price told reporters in a briefing.

"The embassy is in regular contact with Washington, with the most senior people in this building, who in turn are in regular contact with our colleagues at the NSC, at the White House."

"But for right now, we've been able to continue those core activities that are important for us to conduct on the ground," Price said, when asked if the worsening security situation was hampering diplomacy.

Taliban solidifies gains

Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on captured Afghan territory on Tuesday as civilians hid in their homes, and a European Union official said the fighters now control 65 percent of the country after a string of gains as foreign forces pull out.

Taliban seized two more Afghan provincial capitals – including one just 200 kilometres from Kabul - taking the number of major cities to have fallen to the insurgents during the past one week to eight.

Farah city, capital of the same-named province, and Pul-e-Khumri in Baghlan fell within hours of each other, officials in both centres said on Tuesday.