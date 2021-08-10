Janet Kerubo Otwori, an orphaned student in Kenya, thought she would be accepted to the Kereri Girls High School after excelling in her exams. She trekked to the school with her uniform paired with slippers to get herself registered on August 2. But she was sent away because she did not have school fees and her guardian wasn’t able to afford it.

Next, she drank pesticide to end her life. Otwori was luckily saved after she was rushed to the hospital. She made it to her dream school with the help of police officers who raised funds for her education.

Many others in the country, on the other hand, are losing their lives to suicide at an alarming rate.

According to the Kenyan Health Ministry’s records, 483 people died by suicide in the past three months before June, marking a worrying spike on the annual average of about 317 cases. The police said they “have never recorded such a high number of suicides before and this is not only alarming but calls for remedial measures.”

Dr Chitayi Murabula, President of the Kenya Psychiatric Association (KPA), says the numbers are likely to be much higher than the official tally because the attempt to commit suicide has been criminalised in the country.

“This is basically saying that suicide attempt is stigmatised both from the community level and religious level. The general atmosphere (around the issue) is shame, punishment and fear,” Dr Murabula told TRT World.

According to Section 236 of the penal code, an attempt to suicide is a misdemeanour, which can lead to imprisonment of up to one year. A person who tries to take his or her own life is likely to be both fined and imprisoned --- a major obstacle keeping people with suicidal thoughts from seeking outside help.

KPA, headed by Dr Marabula, is now jointly working with the Kenya National Commission of Human Rights for a petition to the High Court of Kenya seeking to end the criminalisation of suicide. They demand the court to declare the section of the penal code unconstitutional saying that it infringes upon the rights of people to access health care in Kenya.

“That’s why the numbers in Kenya are generally underreported,” he explained, adding that the increase is, however, a self-reflection of the issues within Kenya.

The reason behind the rise, or the general problem of high suicide rates before the recent increase isn’t clear. But both the Health Ministry and Dr Murabula says Covid 19 pandemic had a major role in mental health problems in the country.