Afghanistan’s troublesome Taliban movement continues to take over provincial capitals as the Kabul government scrambles to come up with a coherent strategy to prevent the armed group from capturing the entire country.

Should the Taliban take the reins of the Central Asian nation as it did two decades ago prior to the US-orchestrated occupation of Afghanistan in 2001, everything from the NATO-led invasion to the military, political and financial investments made in strengthening the Kabul government will effectively come to naught.

But how did an ill-equipped force like the Taliban withstand the worst military onslaughts of modern warfare carried out by a superpower? Not only surviving, how did they manage to re-emerge as a much stronger force that the US-backed Kabul government is unable to reckon with?

The Taliban has remained “a viable power” partly due to “the failure of occupying forces to offer solutions over social and economic problems in Afghanistan, allowing for groups like the Taliban to gain prominence and maintain their position in the country,” Majid Ansari, President of Qatar International Academy for Security Studies, tells TRT World.

It's become common knowledge amongst regional experts that the failed policies of the US-led coalition led to the creation of a weak and corrupt central government in Kabul and eventually empowered warlords at the expense of ordinary people across the country.

“In order to truly establish peace-building and change society, you have to address structural root causes of the conflict. The problem with Afghanistan was that even after the US came to power and sort of installed conditions for Afghan democratic regime, the root causes of initial fighting were never addressed,” says Obaidullah Baheer, a lecturer of Transitional Justice at the American University in Kabul.

“Initially, the Taliban movement had been oppressed for two to three years after which it started resurfacing. As long as the narrative or the myth for why the Taliban are fighting that kept persisting (referring to the existence of foreign troops), there was always a cause and there were always possible recruits within rural areas,” Baheer tells TRT World.

The Taliban claimed that they fought against occupying forces to liberate Afghanistan. But the group contradictorily intensified its fighting against the central government even after the announcement of the US withdrawal.

The Taliban has long garnered strong support from rural Afghanistan, which has become poorer during the last 20 years of the US presence, while the central government has held urban areas, which have received more aid from Kabul compared to rural regions located in unhospitable mountainous terrains. “All of that contributed to the possibility of extremism,” Baheer says.

Most recently the Taliban also began penetrating into urban areas like Kunduz, laying sieges around cities like Kandahar, a predominantly Pashtun city and the former capital of the Afghan Empire, whose fall in 2001 heralded the collapse of the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

Despite its religious ideology, the Taliban has received much of its support from the country’s majority ethnic group, the Pashtuns.

“There have been a lot of changing dynamics in the past 20 years. While the Taliban has entrenched in the Pashtun group, they are also making gains in northern Afghanistan and areas located in the south,” Ansari says.

The Taliban march across northern Afghanistan might also indicate that the group extends its powerbase to areas dominated by non-Pashtun ethnic groups.

“I am fearing that the US-led invasion of Afghanistan was not able to install a consistent sustainable government that is able to reflect the needs and demands of Afghani people,” Ansari views.

He predicts that with the disorganised US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which will be completed on September 11, the country will “fall under the authority of the Taliban and other militant groups.” As a result, other local forces will see an urgent need to ally themselves with the Taliban in order to survive, according to the analyst.

There have reportedly been various low-level defections to the Taliban since the group began its lightning campaign against the central government. But most recently, some high-level personalities like Asif Azimi, a leading Tajik warlord in northern Afghanistan, also switched sides in favour of the Taliban.

“There is no motivation for the army to fight for the corrupt government and corrupt politicians here,” said Ahmad Wali Massoud, the brother of Ahmad Shah Massoud, a legendary Tajik commander. “Why should they fight? For what? They are better off with the Taliban, which is why they are switching sides like that.”

Who can stand against the Taliban?

Kamal Alam, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, who is currently in Panjshir in northern Afghanistan with Massoud’s son, Ahmad Massoud, a prominent military and political figure of Afghan history, echoes Ansari regarding the weak nature of the central government.