Britain's Prince Andrew has been sued for having allegedly on three occasions sexually abused a woman who has claimed she was trafficked for sex by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a civil complaint filed in the US District Court in Manhattan on Monday, Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of having abused her about two decades ago, when she was under 18 years old.

According to the complaint, Giuffre said Andrew abused her at the London home of Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Spokespeople for the prince could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

Andrew told the BBC in November 2019 he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre, and could not have abused her at Maxwell's home because he had returned that night to his house after a children's party.

The complaint said Andrew also abused Giuffre at Epstein's mansion on Manhattan's Upper East Side, and on a private island that Epstein owned in the US Virgin Islands.

READ MORE: Who's who in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal

Punitive damages

Giuffre has said Epstein kept her as a "sex slave" with help from Maxwell, telling BBC's "Panorama" that Epstein brought her to London to meet Andrew.

Her complaint, signed by her lawyer David Boies, accused Andrew of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.