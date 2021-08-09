A young Moroccan has died after setting himself on fire in protest after officials seized his cart in a town near Casablanca, his brother told AFP news agency, prompting hundreds to protest.

Yassine Lekhmidi, 25, an unlicensed taxi driver, died of his injuries in hospital in the North African country's economic capital on Saturday after self-immolating on July 28, Ahmed Lekhmidi said.

He said Yassine set himself alight in Sidi Bennour in protest at the "unjust" seizure of his cart.

AFP was unable to confirm the information with the Moroccan authorities.

Ahmed Lekhmidi said the family has demanded an investigation.

'Justice for Yassine'