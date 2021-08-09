Turkey has brought under control all forest fires, except blazes in the Milas and Koycegiz districts of the country’s southwestern Mugla province.

“#ForestHeroes continue their work with great devotion from land and air in Milas and Koycegiz,” Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a native of Antalya, said 59 neighbourhoods and 3,231 buildings were affected by the flames in the southern Antalya province.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has sent 400 living containers to the region, Cavusoglu told reporters in Antalya's Manavgat district.

He said 207 of them were already set up and 31 others will be installed in different neighbourhoods on Monday.

He also said 93 vehicles, including 16 tractors, were also damaged due to flames. Four of the tractors were compensated, while the remaining 12 will be delivered soon, he added.

People who were engaged in animal husbandry across 43 neighborhoods have lost 11 million Turkish liras ($1.27 million), he said, adding: “According to the preference of our citizens, we will cover these losses by paying in kind and cash.”

Referring to the agricultural land affected in fires, he said olive, pomegranate, citrus, laurel, and carob orchards that burned during the fires will be replanted.

“We are working hard to cover all damage suffered by our fellow citizens, from housing to vehicles, from animals to agricultural land. … We've made necessary plans to ensure that these aids arrive on time without any disruption in the upcoming period,” he stated.