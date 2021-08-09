Western governments have punished the government of Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko with waves of sanctions as the United States, Britain and Canada slapped new penalties on Belarus.

The Belarusian leader on Monday denounced the international sanctions on his authoritarian regime, as Western nations announced new penalties over a crackdown on dissent that began a year ago when the country erupted in protests against his rule.

In power since 1994, the moustachioed ruler has jailed hundreds since mass demonstrations broke out over an election last August that many observers say were rigged.

On the anniversary of the presidential election Lukashenko is accused of rigging, the United States will also issue its largest round of sanctions to date on Belarusian individuals and entities, targeting the country's economy and the Belarusian National Olympic Committee, a White House official said earlier during the day.

The US Treasury Department will blacklist Belaruskali OAO, which the official said is one of Belarus’ largest state-owned enterprises and one of the world’s largest producers of potash, which is used in fertilisers and is Belarus' main foreign currency earner.

The Belarusian National Olympic Committee will also be hit with sanctions in Monday's action, the official said, over accusations it facilitated money laundering, sanctions evasion, and the circumvention of visa bans.

The UK government said it would stop Belarusian air carriers from flying over or landing in Britain and broadened a litany of financial sanctions because of "the continued undermining of democracy and human rights violations".