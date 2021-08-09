For more than two months, tribal villagers have been protesting against a camp set up by India's paramilitary police force on the border of Bijapur-Sukma, two remote districts in the northeastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

On May 17, the size of the protest was quite large with several thousand people from various villages of Chhattisgarh gathering outside the contested camp and asking the Indian government to remove it and clear the area from the 'unwanted' police presence.

But the violence soon struck the protest site as police fired at the protesters, killing three and injuring several dozens of them. As per local estimates, the total death toll caused by the police firing had climbed to 4, adding yet another bloody event to the troubled history of the Chhattisgarh state, where a Maoist insurgency against New Delhi has been raging for several decades.

Two months after the killings, what's left of the protest site is a handful of villagers still holding placards with the hope of convincing the Indian government to remove the paramilitary camp from the area.

For the Indian state, the camp is a strategic asset, an extension of another paramilitary camp set up in a neighbouring village called Tarrem. The Indian security establishment sees the two camps as launching pads for military operations carried out against Maoist fighters in what is locally known as 'liberated zones' or Maoist-controlled areas.

In a tit-for-tat battle between the Indian security forces and the Maoist insurgents, the tribal villagers of the Chhattisgarh state often find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place.

The police said Maoists killed 34 civilians within eight months last year and that most of the victims were punished for being police informers.

On the other hand, almost every protester who asked for the removal of the paramilitary camp had a story of injury or loss to tell. They believe the 24/7 presence of armed soldiers in the camp resolves nothing but raises the spectre of violence and the state's heavy-handedness such as "emotionally-exhausting search operations, sexual assaults, fabricated police charges against innocent tribals, staged 'encounter killings' and other things".

But the government provides a profoundly different account. Calling the slain protesters the "Maoist helpers", the police said they opened fire in retaliation as the Maoist fighters had infiltrated the protest site in a bid to burn down the police camp.

“It’s a Maoist-sponsored protest," said P. Sundarraj, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Chhattisgarh. "They are taking the help of villagers to protest against the camp. It’s the Maoists who don’t want any police camp. This is their core area and we are pushing hard against them. We are gaining control in their core areas and as a result, they are compelling the villagers to protest”.

Many social activists however empathise with the tribals who fear the increased police presence in their villages. Speaking to TRT World lawyer and activist Bela Bhatiya said the instances of police shooting innocent people dead and then branding them as Maoist insurgents is a recurring nightmare the tribals have been living with for several decades.

"This is a dark tunnel with no light on the other end," she said.

Bhatiya invoked a nine-year-old case of extrajudicial killings, saying that despite the court pronouncing the security forces guilty of "murdering 17 innocent tribals including children", no action has been taken against the perpetrators.

"Not even a First Information Report (a report of formal police investigation) has been filed. There is no respect for even the judicial findings in the state,” Bhatiya said.

Not a knee-jerk reaction

A few days after the police firing in Silger, the local government ordered a probe into the killing and also announced a cash compensation to the victims' families.

Much of Chhattisgarh, a mineral-rich state largely inhabited by tribals, is protected under special provisions. Local tribal courts called Gram Panchayats are legally entitled to approve or prevent any land procurement or new constructions.