The current security situation in Afghanistan is undeniably disconcerting. The Afghan government had labelled their lack of resistance in the districts as a tactical retreat, with a promise to focus its forces on protecting the cities. President Ashraf Ghani, in his address to the Afghan parliament, called for war and declared that he had a military strategy in place to counter the Taliban advances.

That being said, we were witness to the fall of three cities within a day. The large swathes of territory captured by the Taliban either points towards the absence of a tangible military strategy or one that is going horrendously wrong.

With the Taliban emboldened by their gains while escalating the violence to atrocious levels and the Afghan government’s failure to contain them, it becomes paramount that the international community devise a clear and active policy towards the current conflict.

Two-faced or not in control?

The Taliban have been exhibiting irrational behaviour. This can be attributed to their attempts to veil their true intentions, the non-homogenous nature of their movement or their indifference towards the consequences of their actions.

Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban negotiating team in Doha, stated in an interview that women under Taliban rule would be allowed to work and go to school. When asked why that was not the case in the territories the Taliban held, he blamed the insubordination of local commanders who were being punished for their actions.

The sheer scale of restrictions imposed on women in Taliban-held territory is then either a reflection of their true intentions or the leadership's lack of control over their fighters.

Despite the Taliban leadership’s Eid message ordering its fighters not to destroy or loot public property, looting has been rampant throughout the territories they have captured. Though the Taliban maintain that they do not intend to march on Kabul, their current military strategy proves otherwise.

The Taliban have claimed targeted assassinations of non-combatants, executed surrendering troops and attacked the UN compound in Herat, among other war crimes, demonstrating a flagrant disregard for international law.

The Taliban, at best, is a group of loosely affiliated elements fighting for the same cause with little regard for central authority, or they are blatantly disregarding the norms of engagement and the deal they signed with the US. Consequently, it is highly likely, if the status quo persists, that the Taliban will push for a military takeover and commit mass atrocities in its wake.

International community’s role

Despite the Taliban’s actions, the international community is still trying to incentivise the Taliban into behaving with promises of international recognition and support. Such incentives only work with rational actors that are homogenous.