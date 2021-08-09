BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
TikTok's ByteDance look at 2022 for Hong Kong IPO
TikTok owner ByteDance had earlier said that it had no imminent plans for an initial public offering (IPO), as Chinese regulators have stepped up their scrutiny of the tech sector in recent months
TikTok's ByteDance look at 2022 for Hong Kong IPO
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 9, 2021

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short video platform TikTok, has revived its plan to go public with a listing in Hong Kong by early 2022 after addressing Chinese regulators’ concerns, the Financial Times reported.

ByteDance is planning to list in either the fourth quarter of this year or in early 2022, the FT reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“We are expecting final guidance from ByteDance in September. They are submitting all the filings with Chinese authorities right now and are going through the review process,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

READ MORE: TikTok to clamp down on content that violates policy

RECOMMENDED

'No imminent plans for IPO'

However, a ByteDance spokesperson told Reuters that the FT report was not accurate. The spokesperson declined to provide more details.

Beijing-based BytDance said in April that it had no imminent plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

Chinese regulators have stepped up their scrutiny of the tech sector in recent months. The FT report said ByteDance has been working on addressing data security concerns raised by regulators.

READ MORE: Three things to know about TikTok’s forced US takeover

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry