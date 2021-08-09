The Taliban has seized a sixth provincial capital following a weekend blitz across Afghanistan's north that has seen urban centres fall in quick succession and the government struggle to keep the militants at bay.

Insurgents entered Aibak without a fight after community elders pleaded with officials to spare the city from more violence following weeks of clashes on the outskirts, said Sefatullah Samangani, deputy governor of Samangan province on Monday.

"The governor accepted and withdrew all the forces from the city," Samangani added, saying the Taliban were now in "full control".

A Taliban spokesman confirmed the city had been taken.

The Ministry of Defence on Monday said hundreds of insurgent fighters had been killed or injured in the last 24 hours, with clashes reported in Kandahar and Helmand provinces – traditional Taliban strongholds.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanekzai said the Taliban had suffered "heavy losses", and the security situation was improving.

"Afghan security forces are patrolling the cities," he said.

The militant group has ramped up its campaign across much of the country in recent weeks, taking key border crossings and turning their guns on provincial capitals after gaining control of large swaths of the mostly rural countryside.

The city of Sar-e-Pul joins at least four other provincial capitals now under Taliban control: Zaranj, the capital of western Nimroz province, the city of Shibirghan, the capital of northern Zawzjan province, and Taloqan, the capital of another northern province with the same name, are confirmed to be under full Taliban control.

The Taliban also claimed the key city of Kunduz on Sunday, the largest city in the country's northeast.

The Taliban's offensive has gathered momentum in recent days, as US and NATO troops finalise their pullout from Afghanistan, 20 years after their invasion in the wake of 9/11.

The United Nations (UN) has condemned the Taliban's decision to take the fighting to highly populated areas and warned that a military victory and takeover by the Taliban would not be recognised by the international community.

Sar-e Pul

Sar-e-Pul, a city of just over 50,000 and capital of the homonymous province in the north of the country, was the latest to fall as government forces have now completely withdrawn from the province, according to Mohammad Noor Rahmani, a provincial council member.