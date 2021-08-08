Taliban fighters have taken control of another provincial capital, Afghan officials said, the fifth to fall into insurgent hands in less than a week.

The armed group fighters overran Taloqan, the capital of the northern Takhar province on Sunday, capturing the final areas it hadn't previously controlled after a months long siege, the two officials from the province said.

The fighters have taken dozens of districts and border crossings in recent months and put pressure on several provincial capitals, including Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south, as foreign troops withdraw.

Taliban momentum rising

The offensive has gathered momentum in recent days after the United States announced it would end its military mission in the country by the end of August.

Also on Sunday, Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in Kunduz, leaving government forces hanging onto control of the airport and their base, a provincial assembly member said.

The city of 270,000, is regarded as a strategic prize as it lies at the gateway to mineral-rich northern provinces and Central Asia.