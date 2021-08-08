At least four children of one family were killed and five others were seriously wounded five as artillery shelling by Syrian regime forces targeted residential neighborhoods in Qastoun village, west of Hama.

A woman and a man were also injured as the regime forces attacked Zayadiya village, the Syrian Civil Defense team also know as The White Helmets reported on Sunday.

All victims in the village of Qastoun in the Hama province were from the same family, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.

The Idlib region is home to nearly three million people, two-thirds of them displaced from other parts of the country during the decade-long civil war.