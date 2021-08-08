Thousands of people have fled their homes on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires continue for a sixth day.

Fires that had threatened northern suburbs of Athens in recent days died back.

But the blaze on Evia, a large island east of the capital, quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest across its northern part, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.

Ferries were on standby for more evacuations after taking many to safety by sea on Sunday.

"I feel angry. I lost my home ... nothing will be the same the next day," said one resident who gave her name as Vasilikia after boarding a rescue ferry at the village of Psaropouli.

"It's a disaster. It's huge. Our villages are destroyed, there is nothing left from our homes, our properties, nothing, nothing," she said.

Record heatwave

Wildfires have erupted in many parts of the country during a week long heatwave, Greece's worst in three decades, with searing temperatures and hot winds creating tinder-box conditions.

Across the country, forest land has burned and dozens of homes and businesses have been destroyed.

"Fiery destruction," newspaper To Vima said on its front page on Sunday.

The coastguard has evacuated more than 2,000 people, including many elderly residents, from different parts of the island since Tuesday, in dramatic sea rescues as the night sky turned an apocalyptic red.

Others fled their villages on foot overnight, walking along roads dotted with trees in flames.