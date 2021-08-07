A vast wildfire in northern California, already the third-largest in the state's history, has continued to grow but officials said on Saturday that cooler, calmer weather was giving firefighters a much-needed break.

The Dixie Fire has now ravaged 446,723 acres in four counties, up from the previous day's 434,813. That area is larger than Los Angeles, and has surpassed the sweep of the vast Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon.

But cooler temperatures and calmer winds moved into the area overnight in a boon to weary firefighters, the state agency Calfire said. Those conditions are expected to continue into Sunday.

The fire is now 21 percent contained.

Eight reported missing

US authorities said on Saturday they were searching for eight people missing as a huge wildfire raged in northern California, leaving two towns in little more than cinders.

Those conditions are expected to continue into Sunday.

"We expect the same fire behaviour as yesterday, which was fairly moderate," Jake Cagle, a firefighter sections chief, said in a briefing on Saturday.

Earlier, the Dixie Fire left the Gold Rush town of Greenville charred and in ruins, while also burning through the small town of Canyondam.