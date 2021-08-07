Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across France for the fourth weekend in a row against a coronavirus health pass needed to enter a cafe or travel on an inter-city train, two days before the new rules come into force.

Championed by President Emmanuel Macron, the regulations make it obligatory to have either a full course of vaccination against Covid-19, a negative test or recently recovered from the virus to enjoy routine activities.

Macron, who faces re-election next year, hopes to encourage all French to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and thereby defeat the virus and its fast-spreading Delta variant.

READ MORE: French protesting against Covid measures clash with police in Paris

Encroachment on civil liberties?

But opponents, who have turned out en masse in the past weeks, argue the rules encroach on civil liberties in a country where individual freedom is prized.

From Monday, the health pass will be needed to eat in a restaurant or enjoy a drink in a cafe both indoors and on a terrace.

It will be obligatory on inter-city transport including high-speed trains and domestic flights although will not be needed on metro systems and suburban transport.

The pass has already been required since July 21 to visit cultural venues such as cinemas, theatres and museums.

Its extension was approved by France's Constitutional Council on Thursday.