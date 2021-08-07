Thai riot police fired water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to repel a crowd of several hundred young anti-government protestors who marched on an army base where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has his residence to demand his resignation.

The demonstrators on Saturday threw rocks, bottles, fireworks and fired slingshots during the hours-long confrontation in the Din Daeng area of Bangkok, which was obscured by swirling smoke.

The rally was led by the Free Youth, a student protest group that drew tens of thousands to its protests last year.

It's demanding Prayuth’s resignation over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, which has seen the number of cases spiralling and the health care system stretched to the limit. Prayuth has been criticised for a slow vaccination programme.

READ MORE: Thai protesters demand PM resignation as anger grows over Covid handling

Thailand reported a new high of 21,838 confirmed cases on Saturday, with 212 more deaths. Bangkok and surrounding provinces have been under lockdown, including overnight curfew, for weeks.