A huge wildfire tearing through northern California has become the third largest in the state's history, and looks set to continue growing.

A long-term drought that scientists say is driven by climate change has left the western United States parched and vulnerable to explosive and highly destructive fires.

The Dixie Fire, which this week razed the Gold Rush town of Greenville, has torched more than 1,700 square kilometres (650 square miles) since it erupted in mid-July.

Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns, who is helping to co-ordinate the fight against the fire, said the destruction was devastating.

"I am a lifelong resident of Greenville. My heart is crushed by what has occurred there," he told a briefing on Thursday.

"To the folks that have lost residences and businesses... their life is now forever changed.

"All I can tell you is: I'm sorry."

The town of Greenville stood charred and in ruins on Friday, with timber structures gone completely and some stone buildings reduced to rubble.

Todds said there were no injuries so far from the huge blaze, but stressed it was vital that people in the path of the fire heeded evacuation warnings.

Town is in ashes

Eva Gorman has called the town home for 17 years and said it was love at first sight when she and her husband bought the house where they raised their son.

“We walked up to the front of the house and said ‘Oh wow, this is it," she said, a place where her grandmother's dining room chairs and her aunt's bed from Italy fit just right.

“You know when you run across something that fits like an old shoe or glove?"

Now the town is in ashes after hot, dry, gusty weather drove the fire through the Gold Rush-era Sierra Nevada community of about 1,000. The blaze incinerated much of the downtown that included wooden buildings more than a century old.