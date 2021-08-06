WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nigeria military bombs gunmen camp, killing scores
Heavily armed bandits have recently stepped up attacks on schools, kidnapping students for ransom, prompting a military response.
Nigeria military bombs gunmen camp, killing scores
Armed groups are increasingly targeting schools to kidnap children for ransom money. / AP
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
August 6, 2021

Nigerian forces have killed 78 gunmen, known locally as bandits, during military operations, including air strikes, in northwestern Zamfara state.

Heavily-armed bandits have wracked northwest and central Nigeria for years, but the groups have recently stepped up attacks on schools, kidnapping hundreds of students for ransom and prompting a military response. 

"On 2 August 2021, Nigerian Air Force... locked on armed bandits on bikes moving into Kwiambana Forest Reserves (in Zamfara state)... over 78 bandits were neutralised, and their camps destroyed," air force spokesman Edward Gabkwet said in a statement late on Thursday.

The bandits were tracked to "extensive and well-concealed camps with numerous huts" that were destroyed by the air force, the statement added, "in liaison with ground troops forming blocking forces around the targeted areas of the forest."

READ MORE: Nigeria's mass kidnappings: A timeline

Security challenge 

RECOMMENDED

The air force said surviving bandits escaped and abandoned the camp.

The air force used the Alpha Jet and attack helicopters to bombard the camp, the statement said.

The Nigerian military first deployed to the area in 2016 and a peace deal with bandits was signed in 2019 but attacks on communities have continued.

Violence linked to these groups is just one of the challenges facing President Muhammadu Buhari's security forces, who are also battling a more than decade-long militant insurgency in the northeast and separatist agitation in the southeast.

Last month, heavily armed gangs shot down an air force Alpha Jet over Zamfara although the pilot safely ejected and evaded capture. 

On July 22, the air force said it had received the first six out of 12 Super Tucano light-attack turboprops from the United States.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Trump hails 'tremendous progress' in Syria under President al Sharaa
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis