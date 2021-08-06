The city of Zaranj in Afghanistan's Nimroz province has reportedly fallen to the Taliban, making it the first provincial capital the insurgents have captured as they step up offensives.

"I can confirm... the city of Zaranj, provincial capital of Nimroz, has fallen to the Taliban," Roh Gul Khairzad, the deputy governor, told AFP on Friday.

A spokesperson for Nimroz's police, who declined to be named for security reasons, also said the group captured the city. They blamed of a lack of reinforcements from the government.

However, the government claimed there was still fierce fighting around key infrastructure in the city.

The Taliban posted images on social media showing insurgents inside the local airport and posing for photographs at the entrance to the city.

Nimroz is sparsely populated in a region that's mainly desert and Zaranj, the provincial capital, has about 50,000 residents.

Its fall to the Taliban, if confirmed, was a mostly symbolic victory for the insurgents.

