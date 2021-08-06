Afghanistan government's top media and information officer has been assassinated in the capital city of Kabul.

Dawa Khan Menapal, who was the director of Government Media and Information Centre (GMIC), was shot dead at a mosque in the capital, the Afghan government said.

The Taliban claimed the hit, days after the militant group warned it would target senior administration officials in retaliation for increased air strikes.

"Unfortunately, the savage terrorists have committed a cowardly act once again and martyred a patriotic Afghan," interior ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanikzai said of the death of Menapal.

The Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid sent a message to media saying: "He was killed in a special attack carried out by mujahideen".

Menapal had also served as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's spokesperson.

Government leaders targeted

Fighting in Afghanistan's long-running conflict has intensified since May, when foreign forces began the final stage of a withdrawal due to be completed later this month.

The Taliban already control large portions of the countryside and are now challenging Afghan government forces in several large cities.

The militants warned on Wednesday of more attacks targeting Afghan government leaders, a day after the defence minister escaped an assassination attempt in Kabul.

The bomb-and-gun attack on Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi Tuesday night brought the war to the capital for the first time in months.

The Afghan and US militaries have stepped up air strikes in their fight against the insurgents in a string of cities, and the Taliban said Wednesday the Kabul raid was their response.

