Support continues to flow in from a number of countries as Turkey battles wildfires that broke out last week on its southern and southwestern coasts, fueled by a summer heatwave, low humidity and strong winds.

The fires, described as Turkey’s worst in living memory, have killed at least eight people since they started on July 28.

Azerbaijan’s deputy minister of emergency situations Etibar Mirzayev visited Turkey’s Mugla province along with a team of 350 people, technical equipment, 53 vehicles, a helicopter, a support team of 11 personnel, two water tanks and a firefighting plane.

Croatia sent a firefighting plane and Iran supported extinguishing efforts with a firefighting plane and two helicopters. Spain also sent a team of 27 people and two firefighting planes and Qatar provided a team of 66 people.

Russia supported Turkey with five firefighting planes, three helicopters and two water tanks.

Ukraine also sent three firefighting planes, a water tank and four helicopters.

A total of 21 personnel and seven vehicles from the Forestry Department and Civil Defense Organization of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) arrived in Antalya on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Civil Defense Organization in the TRNC, the team reached Alanya district and fought the fires in the Gazipasa region.

Volunteers joining efforts