President Joe Biden has announced that Hong Kong citizens currently in the US who fear for their safety amid the political crackdown back home will receive temporary safe haven.

Biden said the move recognises "the significant erosion" of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong by the Chinese government.

"By unilaterally imposing on Hong Kong the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China has undermined the enjoyment of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong," he said in a statement.

Biden cited the "politically motivated arrests" of more than 100 opposition politicians, activists and protesters on charges under the national security law, including allegations of secession, subversion and terrorist activities.

More than 10,000 others have been arrested in relation to anti-government protests, he said.

The new decision extends "deferred enforced departure" (DED) to Hong Kong residents currently in the United States, allowing them to remain for 18 months even if their visas have expired.

It differs from the more formal immigration class of "temporary protected status" (TPS), which is given to foreign nationals stuck in the United States due to natural disasters or political upheavals back home.

'Democracy has dimmed'

China's embassy in the United States slammed Biden's announcement.

"Such moves disregard and distort facts, and grossly interfere in China's internal affairs," spokesman Liu Pengyu told AFP.

Since the national security law took effect, "social order has been restored, rule of law and justice have been upheld" and rights have been better protected, he said, adding that "this is an undeniable fact that all unbiased people would recognise."

China introduced the national security law in Hong Kong on June 30, 2020, giving Beijing more power over the territory's judiciary and criminalising many types of political activity.

Critics say it is being used to undermine the "one country, two systems" architecture for the city's governance, established when Britain handed its former colony back to China in 1997.

The arrest of opposition politicians has stifled free speech and left activists in fear of detention or other punishment, including those overseas.

In June, Hong Kong police raided the offices of the feisty pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, shutting it down and arresting key executives.