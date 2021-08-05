“You have cooked meat on the grill, right? The oil sputters, one drop falls on your hand, and you go ahhh! Now imagine your whole face in that. It gets ingrained in your mind....”

JB—a tall Caucasian 43-year-old man originally from Virginia, USA—was until recently deployed at the Yokosuka Naval Base in the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan. Tottering through his Japanese at a cafe in Tokyo, he recounted his experiences from a Navy boot camp in the US 20 years ago, wherein he had to undergo teargas exposure training. The memory of that experience has stayed with him, even though he has “been there, seen it all” while deployed on various missions.

JB’s memory is something that scores of people across the world would resonate with. It is fresh in the minds of several farmers in India, who faced teargas in the country’s capital New Delhi on 26 January 2021, as they protested against exploitative laws. It could not have been more ironic that the protesting farmers were met with the Indian state’s might in the form of teargas, on the day that India observed the 61st anniversary of becoming a republic.

Thousands of miles away in Portland, Oregon 24-year-old activist John Doe was out on the streets since 29 May 2020, to protest police brutality against Black people in the US, following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “I was protesting for 85-90 nights, and I have faced teargas for probably 60 of those nights,” he said, remembering the nights of protests that shocked him. Fears of being traced and harassed by authorities meant that he could not reveal his real name.

One broad research that analyzed 31 studies from 11 countries—the US, the UK, Netherlands, France, Finland, Hong Kong, Nepal, India, Turkey, Bahrain and Israel—from 1990 to 2015 found that 5,131 people had suffered injuries from teargas and pepper spray; two had died and 58 had suffered permanent disabilities. The legality of the use of teargas—from being used in WWI and WWII, and then being partially prohibited—has been long contested, based on its chemical composition, with a dose of political manipulation. So how did a military weapon go from being used in wars to streets?

Chemicals in the Lab

Teargas is a collective term for a number of agents (also termed “riot control agents” or RCAs) known also as lachrymators—from the chemical’s effect of stimulating the lacrimal gland in the eyes to produce tears, and its effect of inducing closure of the eyelids. Within this collective term of teargas or RCA, agents include CN gas (chloroacetophenone), CS gas (2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile), OC (oleoresin capsicum or pepper spray), BBC gas (bromobenzyl cyanide).

RCAs are designed to irritate the mucous membranes. They have come to be classified and understood as teargas in common parlance. Teargas is also often referred to as part of a category of non-lethal weapons (NLWs), intended to incapacitate people without causing death or permanent injury, with minimal damage to the surrounding environment.

The use of chemicals in various forms can be traced to ancient history from across the world. In her book Greek Fire, Poison Arrows & Scorpion Bombs: Biological and Chemical Warfare in the Ancient World, historian Adrienne Mayor has written how ancient Chinese writings (dating back to 7th century BC) included directions for preparing irritant fumes: poison gases, smokes and clouds were used to choke and flush enemies out of tunnels and caves, specifically as defensive application. The Romans (80 BC) and ancient Greece (189 AD) used toxic, asphyxiating smokes and clouds (aerosols) in battle.

WWI to WWII

CN was first synthesized in 1871 and subsequently used in WWI. Probably the first use of gas in WWI was by French policemen who brought teargas, which they had been using in police work, when they were called to the war. In the first attack of lethal gas, at Ypres in Belgium in 1915, the chlorine used by the Germans came from large cylinders. About 30 substances were used in World War I for their supposed irritant activity but many did not function well, other than CN. Today, CN is sold as Mace, for self-protection. It can be mixed with capsaicin for use as pepper spray.

Next came CS, in 1928; it continues to be the compound in teargas today. In a 1935 article published in the Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology, Seth Wiard made the case for the use of “new and improved” gases for use “against civilians under conditions where only the temporary blocking of their activities would be required”. Wiard was formerly an Instructor of Police Science at Northwestern University and later employed with a company that produced chemical weapons. Indeed, after WWI, there were no markets for chemical warfare agents during peacetime as there had been in war.

Henry Moore was a soldier who was attacked in a gas attack at Cambrai in 1917 during WWI. In September 1939, as an artist at the outbreak of WWII, he re-created what he had witnessed in a painting: women half-submerged in a pale-red sea, clad in gas masks, and looking towards France. For Moore, as well as people in Britain, war meant gas masks. In Weimar Germany, Nazis used teargas to suppress radical art and opinion in theatres, even though they were not yet in power then. Nonetheless, its purpose was still repressive.

Teargas in British colonies

During WWI, Porton Down—Britain’s primary chemical research establishment—expanded significantly. According to Dr Alex Mankoo from the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex, public opinion in Britain was hostile towards any use of gas, from the fresh memories of their use in WWI. “What piqued my interest to research the history of teargas, particularly in the interwar years, was that teargas was not permitted for use in war, nor was it then used domestically in Britain, yet it was seen as legitimate for use in the colonies,” he told TRT World over a Skype call.

Accessing the British government’s declassified documents, Dr Mankoo found that teargas featured prominently in three contexts: in colonial settings, for imperial authorities to control political dissent and disturbances; as a tactical weapon, used most notably by the US in the Vietnam War; and as a technology for civil policing and domestic riot control.

“Some colonial policymakers in the 1920s and 1930s put forth that teargas has temporary effect, and is therefore humane. They claimed that it left no victim as a martyr, which led to teargas’ authorization of use in colonial authorities,” Dr Mankoo explained. Perhaps the best example of this is Winston Churchill’s perception of people living in Britain’s colonies.

In 1919, Churchill was the Colonial Secretary of the British government. He famously said, “I am strongly in favour of using poison gas against uncivilized tribes.” Charles Howard Foulkes, the Secretary of State for India, believed that “tribes are not bound by the Hague Convention and that they do not conform to its most elementary rules.”

In 1922, Churchill had permitted the supply of teargas to the pro-treaty forces in Ireland, to control the “Irish Civil War”. In India, one of the first teargas experiments took place in the Ferozepore District of Punjab, in 1934: police had fired several cartridges of teargas into a house where two criminals were hiding. Police reports acknowledged the status of criminals as experimental subjects; the (British) Government of India deemed it “a complete success”; thus reaffirming the authorization, and even welcome, of teargas in Britain’s colonies.

However, as Dr Mankoo said, the association of gas and WWI was something Britain couldn’t escape from. Hence, British colonial authorities began to rephrase teargas as “tear smoke” during World War II. When teargas was introduced in the southern Indian city of Madras (now Chennai) in 1940, authorities used the term “tear smoke” rather than teargas, so as to avoid any association with the use of chemical weapons—mustard gas—by the Italians in a cave in Ethiopia in 1939, to quell a local armed resistance against the Italian occupation.

It is for these reasons that non-lethality became a point of international military scientific research, and this included the development of new forms of non-lethal weapons and teargases; which would be less toxic and more suited for domestic operations. At the September 1958 Tripartite Conference, the US, UK and Canada made a commitment to concentrate on “the search for incapacitating and new type lethal agents”. The Tripartite Conferences were meetings on toxicological warfare that focused on offensive and defensive CBW collaboration between the UK, the US and Canada.

By 1959, Porton Down had determined CS to be capable of causing permanent damage to humans, but British police continued to use it in the colonies until 1965.

Vietnam war

CS was adopted for law enforcement purposes in the 1950s in the US because of its efficacy as compared to CN, since it can be dispersed by solution spraying, explosive dispersion or as smoke from a pyrotechnic mixture. Since the 1920s, police forces in the US were already using teargas to combat urban gangster warfare, as well as to disperse mobs. In 1923, the US Chemical Warfare Service (CWS) was given permission to sell teargas to the National Guard, and assisted private commercial suppliers of teargas in manufacturing and marketing them to police departments.

After WWI, the US devoted significant resources to researching CN. In 1962, the US equipped the South Vietnamese Army with non-lethal riot control gases; in March 1965, US Marines used teargas and chemical herbicides in combat. US President Lyndon B Johnson portrayed the use of teargas in Vietnam as humanitarian, and as a standard riot-control item that any American could purchase, and that, “the Chief of Police in Washington [DC] has it now and if in the interest of saving lives and protecting people, it would be used.” When dispersed by helicopter, the 13.7 million pounds of CS gas procured for use in Vietnam was enough to cover some 80,000 square miles; south Vietnam was only 66,000 square miles.

McGeorge Bundy, who was assistant for national security affairs to US Presidents John K Kennedy and Lyndon B Johnson, later revealed how the use of teargas was authorized in Vietnam: “The initial use of teargas was for situations involving the need to protect civilian lives, in conditions closely analogous to those of a civil riot at home… What happened is what tends to happen quite remorselessly in war: unless there are very sharp and clear defining lines against the use of a given weapon, it tends to be used… The only reliable way to keep chemical warfare off any future battlefield is to keep it off in all its forms.” The US had justified its use of CS in Vietnam on the grounds that it was using gas for military operations that were analogous to riot control in domestic circumstances in the US. Thus, by invoking the justification of ‘riot control’ — as opposed to chemical warfare — the US government claimed that CS use in Vietnam was in the interest of saving lives, in the face of anti-war protests.

International treaties