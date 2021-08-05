At least 40 bodies have been found in jungle areas in recent weeks, including some showing signs of torture, said a militia member and Myanmar's UN envoy.

The bodies were found in several different locations around Kani, a town in the Sagaing area, which has seen fierce fighting in recent months between the army and the militia groups set up by opponents of military rule.

Since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, hundreds of people have been killed as the army violently quelled protests, and in clashes between soldiers and often hastily assembled, lightly armed local militias.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Myanmar's UN envoy Kyaw Moe Tun - who represents the elected civilian government - said a total of 40 bodies were found and described three different incidents during July in Kani.

Kyaw Moe Tun described the incidents as "clearly amounting to crimes against humanity," calling on the UN Security Council and international community to impose a global arms embargo on Myanmar's military.

"There is no sign of easing atrocities, killing, arrest committed by the military," he wrote.

"We demand for urgent humanitarian intervention from the international community before it is too late."