Six years after Islamabad declared victory in a bloody, brutal conflict with Al Qaeda-aligned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) insurgents, it is faced with a resurgence of terrorist activity that threatens to reverse its post-war recovery.=

Parallel to the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces from Afghanistan and huge territorial gains by the Afghan Taliban, the TTP and an alliance of Baloch rebel groups have carried out more than 170 attacks since the beginning of May.

The wave of roadside bombings, ambushes and assassinations has mostly targeted Pakistani soldiers and policemen.

In July alone, the TTP claimed to have killed 56 "enemy personnel" and wounded 35 others in 26 attacks carried out mostly in the insurgents' erstwhile stomping ground in the northwest tribal areas bordering eastern Afghanistan.

Half of the attacks have been carried out in South Waziristan, the former bastion of the TTP and Al Qaeda's safehaven of choice after US forces invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks.

According to local politicians, the TTP has re-established sufficient infrastructure to openly patrol pockets of territory in South Waziristan.

Its militants have also emerged from hiding in parts of North Waziristan to extort money from government contractors and issue death threats to women working for the government.

In a series of attacks starting on July 30, four soldiers were killed and a dozen wounded in attacks staged in Waziristan, while policemen providing security to polio inoculation teams in the tribal areas and settled districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province came under lethal assault on three consecutive days up to Tuesday.

On Thursday, the TTP campaign spread to the Orakzai and Khyber tribal areas, as a day-long wave claimed the lives of six soldiers, a policeman and a bystander.

There has also been a concerted campaign against Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

In the most lethal overseas terrorist attack ever endured by Beijing, at least nine of its citizens were killed in a July 14 suicide attack on a two-bus convoy carrying engineering staff to the Dasu hydropower project in the remote northern region of Kohistan.

The ongoing wave of terrorist attacks by the TTP and Baloch insurgent groups seems to have been coordinated and designed to stretch Pakistan's security and intelligence resources along its entire western flank, which borders both Afghanistan and Iran.

At the beginning of the three-month onslaught of terrorist attacks, Pakistani security forces in Balochistan were struck almost daily by nationalist rebels.

Many attacks involved improvised explosive devices, suggesting that the TTP had passed on bomb-making skills to the Baloch rebels as part of a tactical alliance against the Pakistani state.

In recent weeks, the attacks have shifted northwards to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heightening suspicion in Islamabad about a prospective sharing of logistical networks by the TTP and Baloch insurgents, which carries with it the daunting prospect of the return of terrorism to Pakistan's major cities.

The recent two-front resurgence of terrorist attacks is "an ominous portent of what could lie ahead," wrote Maleeha Lodhi, a former Pakistani ambassador to Britain, the US and the United Nations.

Pakistan can ill-afford a resurgence of the conflict with the TTP. It cost the country tens of thousands of lives, brought the economy to its knees, and earned Pakistan an unenviable reputation as the global hub of terrorism.