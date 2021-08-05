The Afghan government has launched air strikes, targeting the Taliban in the south as fighting for territorial control continued between both sides across the country.

The Afghan defence ministry said in statement on Thursday that air strikes were carried out on Taliban positions, including in the southern Helmand province, where the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah is being fiercely contested.

The Taliban control nine of the city’s 10 police districts.

The United Nations and Human Rights Watch urged both sides to avoid causing civilian casualties as the fighting rages on.

READ MORE: UN 'deeply concerned' about civilians in Afghanistan's Lashkar Gah

The European Union on Thursday condemned the Taliban's latest deadly attacks in Afghanistan and demanded "an urgent, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire".

In a statement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU commissioner for aid and crisis management Janez Lenarcic accused the Taliban of breaking its promise to seek a negotiated peace.

"This senseless violence is inflicting immense suffering upon Afghan citizens and is increasing the number of internally displaced persons in search of safety and shelter," they said.

"The Taliban's military offensive is in direct contradiction to their stated commitment to a negotiated settlement of the conflict and the Doha peace process," the statement continued.

The Taliban has been on the offensive in recent months, as US and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country. They have taken vast swaths of land and have now turned their guns on larger urban centres.

Residents in Lashkar Gah reported heavy bombing near the government radio and television station, which is under Taliban control.

Several wedding halls and a guesthouse of the provincial governor are located near the radio and television station.

IDP influx in Kandahar

The fighting has driven thousands of people from Kandahar and Helmand provinces in the south to seek refuge in Kandahar city, which is under siege by the Taliban.

Government forces control only three of Kandahar province’s 17 districts.