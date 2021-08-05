Hundreds of extra police and troops have been deployed in Srinagar, the main city of India-administered Kashmir as separatist groups called for a general strike to mark a "black day" on the second anniversary of New Delhi imposing direct rule.

Government forces placed steel barricades and razor wire across many roads, bridges and intersections and set up checkpoints in anticipation of anti-India protests.

Some shops and businesses remained shut in Srinagar, the region’s main city, while police and soldiers checked vehicles and frisked pedestrians.

In Srinagar's main business centre, men escorted by police used iron rods and bricks to break locks on some shuttered shops.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947, with both claiming the territory in full. Fighting in the Indian-controlled part has left tens of thousands, mostly civilians, dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government scrapped the region's partial autonomy on August 5, 2019, and split it into two federal territories, arresting thousands in a massive security operation and communications blackout that lasted months.

READ MORE:India police 'warn' Kashmir traders against annexation anniversary strike

General strike

Top pro-freedom leader Syed Ali Geelani, 90, called for a general strike to mark a "black day" to protest "India's naked aggression", in a Twitter statement by his Pakistan-based representative Syed Abdullah Geelani.

The call was supported by several smaller separatist groups who also challenge India's rule of Kashmir.

Police initially termed the Twitter handle and statement as "fake".

But the ailing Geelani, under house arrest for most of the last 13 years, issued his first video in two years on Wednesday, confirming the statement via his "nominated special representative".