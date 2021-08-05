The United States and European Union have separately called for an end to regime violence in Syria's Daraa where Bashar al Assad's forces have been launching attacks this past week.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sharply condemned on Wednesday the Assad regime's "brutal assault" on Daraa.

Blinken called "for an immediate end to the violence, which has killed civilians and displaced thousands suffering from shortages of food and medication".

"We reiterate calls for a nationwide ceasefire in line with UNSCR 2254," he wrote on Twitter, referencing a UN Security Council resolution adopted in 2015. The resolution called for the protection of civilians and a return to a political process to end war.

The Syrian regime renewed its attacks on Daraa's al Balad neighbourhood following the failure of Russian-led mediation talks between the regime and opposition forces, a local group said on Tuesday. The Assad forces and Iranian-backed militias launched a ground operation in the neighbourhood on July 29, triggering clashes that spread across the countryside. At least 15 civilians have been killed.

Daraa, known as the birthplace of the Syrian revolution, is home to 40,000 residents and was an opposition stronghold until 2018.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that southwest Syria is seeing “the worst and deadliest violence” since 2018.

“Heavy shelling has killed dozens of civilians including women and children and 10,000 people have been displaced. The Daraa National Hospital, serving 50,000 people, was hit by mortars. There is a severe risk of escalation throughout Daraa province and beyond,” it said.