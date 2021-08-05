California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community.

The Dixie Fire tore through Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow.

Witnesses described seeing a gas station, hotel and bar burned to the ground.

'You must leave now'

“If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier Wednesday.

The sheriff's department and Cal Fire did not immediately respond to messages.

The 3-week-old fire has grown to over1,108 square kilometers across Plumas and Butte counties.

Firefighters had been trying to protect the town of 800 about 450 kilometers northeast of San Francisco by clearing debris from roads and marking hazards.

Pandora Valle, a spokesperson with the US Forest Service, earlier told The San Francisco Chronicle that “firefighters are fighting for the town of Greenville,” but could not provide further details about the damage.

The destruction came amid a red flag warning issued by forecasters warning of hot, bone-dry conditions with winds up to 64 km/h.

That could drive flames through timber, brush and grass, especially along the northern and northeastern sides of the vast Dixie Fire.

“I think we definitely have a few hard days ahead of us," said Shannon Prather with the US Forest Service.

Firefighters were able to save homes and hold large stretches of the blaze.