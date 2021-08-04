Indian police in disputed Kashmir have allegedly warned traders and businesses against observing a shutdown called by a top pro-freedom leader to mark the second anniversary of India's annexation of the troubled Himalayan region, traders and local media said.

Syed Ali Geelani, 91, who has spent the better part of the past decade under detention at his residence in the capital Srinagar, tweeted on Wednesday that August 5 [Thursday] this year will mark the completion of the two years of the disputed region's "aggressive, illegal and immoral" merger into the Indian Union.

“While the entire world was struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian government has introduced laws during these two years to convert the Muslim majority into a minority," Geelani tweeted.

He also asked Kashmiri Hindus, who had migrated en masse at the onset of the anti-India revolt in 1990, not to resettle in separate colonies the Indian government plans to build for them.

He said they are part of the Kashmiri society and must live together with the majority.

Ahead of Geelani's strike call, police warned of action against the violators, saying "this is the decision of the government and they have to support it," local news website Kashmir Walla reported.

"We called them (traders) to tell them that we do not want hartals [shutdowns]. All people should go towards normalcy … whether it is August 5, 13 July or other anniversaries are not to be observed," the news website quoted a top police official as saying.

Traders threatened of consequences

"Police on Tuesday told our market’s president that shops should remain open on Thursday. If someone fails to do so, he will be himself responsible for the consequences," a trader told Hindustan Times newspaper.

"August 5 is a day when our special status was snatched away from us. Our conscience won't allow us to open shops," he said.

Pro-freedom leader Geelani also called for a strike on August 15, India's independence day.

He said Kashmiris have been traditionally observing India's independence day as the "Black Day" but this year people should turn it into an "awareness day" and inform the world about "India's naked aggression and its nefarious designs on Kashmir".