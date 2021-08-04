A coal-fuelled power plant in southwest Turkey and nearby residential areas have been evacuated as flames from a wildfire reached inside the plant.

Local reporters said the wildfires also prompted the evacuation of the nearby seaside area of Oren.

Ahead of fire reaching the power plant in resort city Mugla's Milas district, residents were evacuated to safer areas by navy ships, Turkey's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun said all personnel at Kemerkoy power plant in Turkevleri district have been evacuated as part of safety measures.

Authorities said safety precautions have been taken at the power plant and its hydrogen tanks had been emptied and it carries no explosion risk.

The privately-run plant uses lignite to generate electricity, according to its website. It's unclear if the plant still had coal inside.

As the Milas mayor announced the evacuation on Twitter, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was speaking live on A Haber channel and said the power plant was at risk of burning.

Three ministers were there to oversee developments.

He said planes and helicopters had been there all day to fight the fires.

172 fires brought under control

Firefighters have been trying to protect the power plant for the past two days.

Along with police water cannons, they fought back the flames Tuesday night while other rescuers dug ditches around the Kemerkoy plant.

Videos from an adjacent neighbourhood in Milas showed charred, decimated trees.

Scorching heat, low humidity and strong winds have fed the fires, which so far have killed eight people and countless animals and destroyed forests in the past eight days.