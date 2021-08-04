At least 150 houses have been destroyed by a raging fire that has surrounded a monastery and a dozen villages on the Greek island of Evia, just one of over 100 blazes burning in the heatwave-hit country.

Firefighters were also battling on Wednesday a blaze near Athens, while flames threatened Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games where the mayor pleaded for back-up.

"We're waging a battle of the titans!" deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias told a press conference.

"The hardest is still to come."

Monks refuse to leave

On Evia, huge flames leapt up from the forest, visible from the sea in what firefighters said was a difficult blaze to control on an island of rolling hills with little visibility.

Three monks from Saint David Monastery had refused to leave, firefighters said, adding that everyone else had been evacuated from the villages nearby.

"We're suffocating due to the smoke," one of the monks told the ANA news agency by phone, adding flames some 30 to 40 metres (100 to 130 feet) high were surrounding the monastery.

Police told AFP news agency they would force the monks to evacuate if their lives were in danger.

Around 85 people gathered on a beach and were evacuated on five boats.

Firefighters hurt

Some 100 firefighters backed by seven helicopters and water-bombing planes were mobilised to fight the fire, civil protection officers said.

The authorities said three firefighters had been slightly hurt.

But Dimitris Vourdanos, deputy governor of the region, said that "we are completely unable to intervene by air or by land".

"There are two main fronts which are uncontrollable and several other smaller ones," he told the Kathimerini newspaper.

Argyris Liaskos, deputy mayor of the small town of Mantoudi, said at least 150 houses burned amid a lack of resources to fight the inferno.

"No aerial means have been deployed to put out the fire," Liaskos told Ska TV.