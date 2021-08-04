The value of Robinhood trading app has shot up, making it more valuable than many of the US blue-chip firms such as Ford.

In fact, Robinhood's stock jumped so much that trading was temporarily halted three times in the first half hour of Wednesday after the market opened at Nasdaq where the company was listed last week.

Robinhood Markets was up $60.15, in the morning, accelerating what's already been a blistering week of gains.

READ MORE: Robinhood to pay record $70 million fine for regulatory lapse

At one point the stock was up 80 percent and hit $85, taking the value of the company to $71 billion. It's a sharp turnaround from the lackluster debut last week, when Robinhood's stock dropped 8.4 percent from its initial price of $38 on Thursday.

Even ahead of its initial public offering, experts warned that Robinhood's stock could be primed for a more jagged ride than others on Wall Street because of its popularity among smaller investors.

Robinhood reserved a bigger-than-usual chunk of its IPO shares for smaller investors, which fits with its mission of “democratising finance.”

The company has introduced a new generation of younger and smaller-pocketed investors to the stock market, thanks to its zero-trading fees and easy-to-use app.

READ MORE: Is Robinhood raising billions of dollars to stay afloat?

But the move also gave fewer shares to big institutional investors, who have more of a reputation for holding onto a stock for the long term. Robinhood has found support from some big names on Wall Street.

Cathie Wood, a star stock picker who focuses on innovative companies, has bought shares, for example.