Eight months after Saudi Arabia hosted the G20 summit, a body of nations founded on democratic ideals, the kingdom's human rights record has deteriorated significantly, with the number of executions and crackdowns on free speech increasing day by day, according to Amnesty International new report.

The report by the organisation said on Tuesday that there was a brief lull in the kingdom’s trial proceedings during the months leading up to the G20 summit, which focused on women’s empowerment and social justice.

The rate of executions had dropped by 85 per cent during that period, although the pandemic had disrupted the workings of its criminal justice system.

In what has been seen as a major increase, the kingdom executed 40 people between January and July this year, exceeding the number of executions it carried out in 2020. A record of 185 people was executed in 2019.

The NGO's report also documented that at least 13 people were prosecuted, sentenced, or their sentences ratified in “unfair trials” in the period that followed the G20 summit.

“As soon as the G20 spotlight on Saudi Arabia faded the authorities resumed their ruthless pursuit of people who dare to express their opinions freely or criticize the government,” said Lynn Maalouf, Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

“In one case, the Specialized Criminal Court sentenced a humanitarian worker to an outrageous 20 years in prison for a simple tweet in which he expressed criticism of economic policies,” she said.

For Maalouf, the brief respite in repression coincided with Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the G20 summit last November indicating that “any illusion of reform was simply a PR drive.”

Human rights organisations including Amnesty and Human Rights Watched last year criticised G20 countries for awarding Saudi Arabia despite the Saudi government’s unrelenting assault on fundamental freedoms.

In February 2021, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman promised reforms aimed at “bolster the principles of justice, enforce transparency” and “protect human rights.” It’s unclear yet if these reforms took place or had any impact on addressing key laws.

Unfair and resumed trials