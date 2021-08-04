A viral photo of a red pine cone covered in grey ash from the outside but revealing its inner colour after having cracked open from the heat is perhaps the perfect visual metaphor summarising the state of Turkey’s forests in the Mediterranean and Aegean.

The country’s once turquoise and green coasts with a thick cover of forests are now overwhelmed by these two colours, as wildfires wreaked havoc from July 28, spreading across various cities. The inferno is still raging in five cities and at 14 locations, but as per the Turkish officials, much of the fires have been brought under control.

Some other Mediterranean countries including Lebanon, Italy and Greece have also been affected by forest fires.

In Turkey, public attention to the crisis has been immense. While some fundraiser campaigns bring together basic necessities to help people affected by the fire, how to bring the burnt forests back to life has been the centre of a heated discussion.

Turkey’s environmental non-governmental organisation TEMA, in response, started a sapling planting campaign roughly translated as “we’re going to make the green flourish again.” Attracting enormous participation, the website's donation page had heavy traffic.

Meanwhile, some were quick to offer a solution for a quick recovery: start planting trees immediately, and instead of pine trees that dominate the region, plant different kinds of saplings.

Impatience amid burning forests intertwined with conspiracy theories led to many questions: Were the pine trees that easily set on fire once brought to Turkey with aims to destroy the country’s forests? Could we profit from planting trees instead of pines in the long term?

Experts, on the other hand, say the world’s past experiences with wildfires already offer an answer to these questions and a roadmap to follow.

Helping nature recover is simple and complex at the same time

Doganay Tolunay of Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa Faculty of Forestry says sometimes having no external intervention is what nature requires after a wildfire. When it comes to the Mediterranean ecosystem, which is found in just five regions worldwide, protecting the burnt areas will do it.

“Pine forests in the Aegean and Mediterranean region have developed an adaptation to the wildfires. A big part of red pines don't get affected by the wildfires and their seeds naturally fall into the ashes. Next spring then they grow out to be saplings,” Tolunay, who is also Tema’s Science Board member, told TRT World.

This was the case when wildfires burned much of Australia's South Coast between 20190-2020. Less than a year after the fires, plants were covered with epicormic growth, a natural response to damage or stress, while spouts on the ground started to show up in the grey forests. Scientists said a more permanent grassland could dominate the Greater Yellowstone Area that is dominated by lodgepole pine forests.

But there are other examples of how nature responds when it is not allowed to heal in the way it requires after a wildfire.

In 2008, when the biggest fire of Turkey broke out around Manavgat, 16,500-hectare forests became ashes. Tolunay remembers that the pine saplings that were collected from different parts of Turkey were planted in the area right after the fire. In the coming years, only the naturally grown pine saplings were found while the externally brought ones were nowhere in sight.