Tunisia’s ongoing political crisis devolved into what is being called a "civil coup,” when President Kais Saied suspended parliament for 30 days, lifted the immunity of the deputies and gathered all legislative and executive powers under his authority on July 25, leaving the country in a period of uncertainty.

The state of crisis in the country, increasing tensions between political groups and finally, the president’s latest decisions are connected to dynamics and competition both within and outside the country.

The UAE factor

Viewing the Arab revolutions as a threat to its regime’s security, the UAE made serious efforts to prevent democratisation in the region, especially seen in the 2013 Egyptian coup.

The Abu Dhabi administration, supported by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and to a lesser extent, France and the US, in its counter-revolutionary policies, appears to be willing to implement a strategy in Tunisia similar to the one in Egypt; many signs point to the UAE intervening in Tunisia to balance the government close to Turkey and the Muslim Brotherhood. With this intervention, the UAE also may be aiming to lure Tunisia to its side.

In the Egyptian context, the Tunisian president’s visit to Cairo on April 9 — months before President Kais Saied’s decisions — further raises eyebrows regarding Egypt’s connection with his moves. Egypt is the key facilitator of UAE’s policies in North Africa and the Mediterranean, so Abu Dhabi may have pressured Egypt to play a role in the developments in Tunisia.

EU’s security concerns

Tunisia is of great geopolitical and economic importance, particularly for European Union countries on the Mediterranean. This became especially apparent after the power vacuum in Libya after 2011 had turned it into a hub for immigrants from sub-Saharan African countries aiming to cross illegally to Europe.

Countries like Italy, Malta, Greece and France have undertaken a great cost in Tunisia in order to ensure coastal security and prevent uncontrolled migration flows. Potential internal turmoil may make Tunisia a new hub for reaching the shore of neighbouring EU countries, thus broadening the crisis from the Mediterranean to all EU members.

It is also very unlikely that the Tunisian economy will be able to withstand the combination of the economic bottleneck created by the Covid-19 pandemic and the suspension of the political process and the relegation of democratic values. The loss of a dynamic and active market goes against the interests of French and Italian companies with serious investments in the country. This scenario may cause these countries to deactivate their possible investments and puts their ongoing projects at risk.

Competition for regional influence