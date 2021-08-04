In Pictures: Forest fires swallow the Attica region of Greece
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In Pictures: Forest fires swallow the Attica region of GreeceSeveral explosions caused by the wildfires were heard by people from Tuesday onwards.
Flames are seen at forestland after a forest fire at the area of Varybobi, northeastern suburb of Athens, Greece on August 03, 2021. A wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a forest in the Varybobi area in the northeast of Greece's Attica region, spreading fast due to dry conditions in the area, the fire department said. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
August 4, 2021

A wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a forest in the Varybobi area in the northeast of Greece's Attica region, spreading fast due to dry conditions in the area, the fire department said.

Despite the lack of strong winds, the fire-fighting forces were reinforced with additional personnel.

A total of 104 firefighters, including four teams on foot, 35 fire engines, a special fire brigade unit, five fire-fighting helicopters, and four aircraft along with local volunteers are battling the blazes.

Earlier, the Civil Protection Service sent a message to residents of Varybobi and Kryoneri and surrounding areas via the European emergency number 112, alerting them about the fire in the nearby forest and advising them to seal their chimneys, doors, and windows to prevent flaming cinders from entering their homes.

It also called on them to remain on alert for further instructions from the authorities.

Here are some heartbreaking pictures from the country:

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast