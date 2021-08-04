It’s been roughly nine months since Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). July 3 marked the one-year anniversary of his father, Abdulmanap’s, death – the event that sealed the legendary fighter’s departure from the sport that bound him and his late patriarch together.

With a perfect 29-0 record, and only 32 years of age when he hung up his gloves, many believed that Khabib was too young to call it a career and had much more to accomplish in MMA. But the Dagestani fighter, widely considered one of the sport’s greatest ever, ended one chapter to continue the one left by his father.

Abdulmanap was more than his son’s coach and trainer, but one of those rare fighting savants that loom heavy in combat sports like boxing and MMA. A Cus D’Amato of MMA, if you will, who helped raise a village of fighters that are taking the sport by storm.

Instead of the Catskills Mountains, where D’Amato moulded Floyd Patterson and a raw Mike Tyson into heavyweight champions, Abdulmanap’s terrain was the North Caucasus, where a young Khabib and Islam Makhachev stood apart as his star pupils.

On July 17, Makhachev soundly defeated the tough Brazilian competitor Thiago Moises. Makhachev, who improved his record to a stellar 20-1, is en route to being known on a one-name basis in the fight game – Islam – just like his close friend and mentor, Khabib.

Filling in where his father left off, Khabib – whose massive shadow can overwhelm many of the up-and-coming fighters in his stable – is one of Islam’s main trainers and coaches.

During the fight with Moises, Khabib comfortably moved into the background, remained quiet and let his fighter’s performance do the talking. He has, in rapid time, taken on the mould and character of a trainer, steering clear from microphones and the spotlight that found him while fighting.

This was quintessential Abdulmanap – a man with a giant footprint and heavy presence who barely uttered a word while training his fighters. A man who commanded the utmost respect of his champion son, who famously shared, “my father’s going to smash me,” after Khabib’s melee with Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Beyond his influence, Abdulmanap’s persona left was heavily imprinted on the brooding style of his pupils. There was nothing showy or forced about Khabib, inside the cage and beyond it. Unlike his archnemesis McGregor, he remained confident and collected, respected all of his opponents, and overpowered each and every one of them with that sublime sambo grappling technique.

Islam is cut from that very same cloth: unshakably confident, poised and dominant. With Khabib stepping in where his father left off, Islam has evolved into the most feared fighter in his division, and indeed, the lightweight bogeyman that even higher-ranked contenders avoid.

This was Khabib’s experience as he climbed up the ranks. Despite being dodged by high-profile fighters during his climb, Abdulmanap consistently preached humility and patience to his son – cornerstones of their Islamic faith that Khabib embodied, ultimately winning millions of Muslim fans all over the world.