It was with a flurry of artillery shells and missiles that the Russian-brokered ‘reconciliation’ agreement between the regime of Bashar al Assad and Syrian rebel forces in Daraa fell apart in Syria at the end of last week.

As the regime launched a ground offensive against the birthplace of Syria’s revolution, 23 people, including children, were left dead. By Friday morning, after facing fierce resistance, the regime halted its offensive.

But this ceasefire-within-a-ceasefire proved to be neither indefinite nor unconditional.

The regime has vowed to continue the bombardment unless the province is cleansed of rebel leaders. Russian attempts to mediate have failed, with Damascus requesting nothing short of complete control over Daraa. The peoples’ delegation representing Daraa have rejected this, knowing such a deal would be to sign their own death warrants; the Syrian regime, in its characteristic terroristic and genocidal manner, has now vowed to ‘eradicate’ Daraa city.

This latest confrontation in Daraa ought to come as no surprise for many reasons. Daraa was different. Unlike most other areas of Syria brutally conquered by Assad, where rebels and rebel-supporting populations have been cleansed and fallen under total regime authority, Russia intervened directly in Daraa to create what was supposed to be a flagship ‘reconciliation’ deal.

The province would be split into two – the East of the province would fall under the absolute control of the Assad regime, while the Western side, which borders Israel, would be controlled by rebel forces who would give up the armed struggle against Assad.

The rebels would be integrated into an autonomous ‘Fifth Corps’ of the Syrian Arab Army, which would function as the main security force, alongside Russian military police.

An attempt at international display

Russia had numerous motivations for doing this, including the threat of extensive Israeli military action if Iran, which controls much of Assad’s ground forces, controlled part of its border with Syria. But Russia also sensed an opportunity to situate itself as the main security guarantor to US allies such as Israel and Jordan.

It was, in effect, Russia flexing its imperialist muscles. Its attempt to demonstrate to the world that though it had spent the last few years destroying much of Syria, it could also provide the ‘stability’ that neighbouring states crave.

But the deal was always built on sand. The local Daraa rebels weren’t simply going to forget the genocidal war that Assad unleashed against them, while Assad wasn’t going to simply give up the main aim of that genocidal war, namely, total conquest.

In the years since the deal was struck, Assad’s rump state has fallen to complete economic ruin, with the risk of starvation gripping much of the country – the deal saw independent humanitarian charities, providing much needed aid to the residents, driven out of the province, replaced by weak regime-provided services.

Russian and Iranian weakness in this area have only been exacerbated by Covid-19. Russia has tried, and unsurprisingly failed, to force Assad to clamp down on corruption that drains the state’s already sparse resources, but it’s this corruption that allows his regime to function.